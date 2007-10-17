With Keith in mind, Nicole lays down law on tattoos with her kids

It's a controversial issue in many parent-teenager relationships, and when Nicole Kidman's children broached the subject of getting tattoos, the Moulin Rouge star had to be especially diplomatic. When discussing the topic with her 15-year-old daughter Bella and son Conor, 12 - her adopted children with Tom Cruise - the actress obviously had to bear in mind the fact that their new step-dad, Country singer Keith Urban, has his own selection of body art.



"My husband has tattoos, so obviously I don't mind them on principle," says Nicole. "But I do think you have to be a certain age before you can choose to do something as permanent as that, and I don't think that age is 14 or 15. Call me old-fashioned, if you will."



The Oscar-winning actress - currently coming to the end of lensing Baz Lurman's big screen epic Australia in Sydney - found herself needing to set down some ground rules after her children started to show signs of adolescent rebellion. One aspect of their appearance she doesn't mind them experimenting with, however, is their hairstyle. "Bella had a phase of blue hair - luckily that only lasted for a little while," she reveals.