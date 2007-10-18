hellomagazineWeb
Londoner Colin and his Italian wife Livia joined homegrown talent supporting the capital's film festival as it kicked off this week
International film talent jetting in for the occasion included Naomi, flanked by her French co-star Vincent Cassel and Canadian director David Cronenberg at the screening of the trio's mob drama Eastern Promises
18 OCTOBER 2007
Bridget Jones star Colin Firth and Hollywood actress Naomi Watts joined forces on the red carpet in London on Wednesday to inaugurate the city's annual film fest.
Accompanied by his beautiful wife, Italian documentary maker Livia Giuggioli, the English actor was supporting the cast of Eastern Promises, a thriller about Russian criminals set in the British capital.
The mob drama's star, glowing new mum Naomi, was flanked on the red carpet by director David Cronenberg and her French co-star Vincent Cassel.
Less than three months after giving birth to Alexander, her son by partner Liev Schreiber, the Australian beauty was on fabulous post-pregnancy form. Dressed in a flattering mini dress and trendy ankle boots, she looked pleased to be back in the professional swing of things.
London is going to be awash with Tinseltown stars in the coming days with Tom Cruise, Robert Redford and Meryl Streep jetting into town to drum up support for their war thriller Lambs For Lions. Also expected on red carpets around the capital are Sean Penn, Halle Berry and Sienna Miller.
