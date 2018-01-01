Oscar-nominee Ryan breaks his silence about break up with Rachel

18 OCTOBER 2007



The Hollywood romance between Ryan Gosling and his The Notebook co-star Rachel McAdams is over, and the actor has confirmed the pair have gone their separate ways. The Canadian couple were thought to have been on a 'relationship break', but 26-year-old Ryan has spoken for the first time about the split, in particular the reaction of female fans to his new single status.



"Women are mad at me," reveals the star, who was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in high school drama Half Nelson. "A girl came up to me on the street and she almost smacked me. Like, 'How could you? How could you let a girl like that go?'."



Rather than revelling in their icon's newly single status, his fans are apparently unimpressed by the fact he is no longer with Mean Girls actress Rachel - the woman he has described as one of the great loves of his life. "I feel like I want to give people hugs, they seem so sad," he tells GQ magazine. "Rachel and I should be the ones getting hugs! Instead we're consoling everyone else."



Ryan and his 26-year-old former girlfriend were born in the same Ontario hospital in Canada and grew up near each other, but didn't meet until filming began on The Notebook. They were together for two years before breaking up two months ago. "The only thing I remember is we both went down swinging and we called it a draw," he says of the relationship's end.