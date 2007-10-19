Chameleon Angelina transforms to play Twenties housewife

hellomagazineWeb
Transformed into a Twenties housewife for The Changeling, the gorgeous screen star takes direction from Clint
The atmosphere of Depression-era Los Angeles was perfectly evoked by Angelina's dress and cropped hairstyle
19 OCTOBER 2007
After having the limelight stolen by director Clint Eastwood's parrot on day one of filming, Hollywood's most versatile leading lady must have been enjoying taking centre stage again on the set of The Changeling.
Earlier this week Angelina Jolie found herself relegated to the role of a bit player as crew and cast cooed over Clint's feathered friend.
On Thursday the screen beauty seized the initiative once again, however, wowing onlookers with an amazing transformation from glamorous modern mum to a Twenties housewife for the police corruption drama.
Angelina donned a Depression-era dress and apron for the role, finishing off the period costume with a wavy cropped hair style.
Ringing the changes has become Angelina's professional speciality, with the star playing a butt-kicking cyber babe, Alexander the Great's mother and a grieving widow in A Mighty Heart, all since 2000.
