Actors and actresses

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

The comedy star's energetic role in his new thriller is a far cry from his office-bound part in Ricky Gervais' hit show
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge

Mackenzie's geeky character Gareth would have been cock-a-hoop to have this action man shot on his desk
Photo: © Rex

Mackenzie plunges into a high-octane role in 'Abraham's Point'

19 OCTOBER 2007

He won worldwide fame playing weedy jobsworth Gareth in hit comedy The Office, but now it seems actor Mackenzie Crook has the makings of an action man on the set of his new thriller Abraham's Point.

Out on location in the Swansea valley, Mackenzie was doing an excellent job battling the elements in a manner his Territorial Army obsessed character in the BBC show could only have dreamed on.

During one fast-moving chase scene for the Wales-based flick, the Pirates Of The Caribbean star was seen running through a forest at top speed before plunging dramatically into an icy waterfall.

The film, which also features Babel actress Harriet Walter and Joseph Wilson of The Sarah Jane Adventures, follows Mackenzie's character, an antique dealer haunted by his mysterious past, as he journeys back to the remote Welsh village he left 15 years ago. On the way, he faces double-dealing, muggings and theft.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button