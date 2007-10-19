hellomagazineWeb
The 25-year-old actress arrived without the man she is said to be dating, instead relying on her co-star and the film's director Steve Buscemi to be her chaperone at the London Film Festival premiere of their flick Interview
Rhys did manage to catch up with the Alfie star later, although the pair dodged questions about reports of their blossoming romance
19 OCTOBER 2007
British actors Sienna Miller and Rhys Ifans kept fans guessing about the status of their relationship as they attended a London premiere separately. The close friends - widely believed to be in a relationship together - chose not to accompany each other at the red carpet bash and dodged all questions about a romance between them.
Looking stunning in a black Alexander McQueen dress and Chanel jewellery, the Factory Girl actress happily posed for photographers. But when asked about the Notting Hill star, coyly answered: "Rhys? Is he here?", before walking away with a smile on her face.
Hints of a romance between the couple began in August, when they were pictured holidaying together in Ibiza. The 25-year-old actress has insisted they are merely "good friends", but recent sightings of the pair seem to suggest otherwise.
As reported in HELLO! this week, the couple only had eyes for each other while on a night out in Dublin, kissing and cuddling over drinks in a bar before cosying up over dinner. They also took time out of their trip to the Irish capital to have matching bluebirds tattooed on their wrists.
However, it was Sienna's co-star and director Steve Buscemi that accompanied her to Thursday's London Film Festival premiere of her latest flick Interview. In the big screen drama, the pair play a soap star and a journalist who spend an evening together.
