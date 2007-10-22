Gangsters Denzel and Russell take their 'molls' down the red carpet

22 OCTOBER 2007



Joined by their real-life leading ladies, American Gangster actors Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe led the flurry of stars taking to the red carpet over the weekend.



While the crime drama pits Denzel's drugs kingpin against the Australian hunk as the cop determined to bring him down, the two A-listers and their wives, Pauletta Pearson and Danielle Spencer, couldn't have looked friendlier, happily posing with their arms around each other at the New York premiere.



However, there was no such cosiness on the red carpet for Rendition co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Jake Gyllenhaal when their flick was shown at the Rome film fest.



Since her divorce from Ryan Phillippe became official a few weeks ago, the Walk The Line star has been avoiding any photo ops that could lead to speculation about her love life. After rumours about their offscreen relationship, the mum-of-two was keen to tell reporters Jake was just a good friend.



Also appearing in the Italian city was Cate Blanchett, who dazzled at the screening of Elizabeth: The Golden Age.



Reflecting the showmanship of her film character, the Australian actress looked every inch the royal in a stunning full-length black gown featuring a dramatic chartreuse train.