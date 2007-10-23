Brothers Ben and Casey Affleck honoured at Hollywood Awards

It proved a great evening for the Affleck family when Ben won the breakthrough director award while his sibling picked up the breakthrough actor gong. The Good Will Hunting star directed younger brother Casey in their latest film Gone Baby Gone, which has earned them both rave reviews

Beautiful Oscar-winner Jennifer made her husband Paul proud as she added to her awards collection at the LA event

Best supporting actor John celebrated his winning night with the help of Kirstie Alley and wife Kelly Preston

