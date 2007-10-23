Brothers Ben and Casey Affleck honoured at Hollywood Awards

hellomagazineWeb
It proved a great evening for the Affleck family when Ben won the breakthrough director award while his sibling picked up the breakthrough actor gong. The Good Will Hunting star directed younger brother Casey in their latest film Gone Baby Gone, which has earned them both rave reviews
Photo: © Getty Images
Beautiful Oscar-winner Jennifer made her husband Paul proud as she added to her awards collection at the LA event
Photo: © Getty Images
Best supporting actor John celebrated his winning night with the help of Kirstie Alley and wife Kelly Preston
Photo: © Getty Images
23 OCTOBER 2007
In a night that must have made their mum proud, brothers Casey and Ben Affleck this week scooped top honours at the prestigious Hollywood Awards in LA. While Casey was named breakthrough actor of the year, his more well-known sibling saw his directorial debut praised with the gong for new director.
After appearing in the summer blockbuster Ocean's Thirteen and then earning rave reviews for his role in Brad Pitt vehicle The Assassination Of Jesse James, Casey, 32, who is married to Joaquin Phoenix's actress sister Summer, has been steadily raising his profile on the silver screen.
But it is his latest film Gone Baby Gone - directed by his Oscar-winning big brother - which is set to propel the actor into the A-list ranks already inhabited by Ben. And with the Hollywoodland star's directorial debut receiving high praise, it could be that he increasingly steps behind the camera while Casey gets his chance to shine on screen.
The duo weren't the only ones picking up prizes at the Beverly Hills black-tie event in front of a celebrity-packed audience, which included presenters Brad Pitt and Kirstie Alley. Jennifer Connelly, accompanied by British husband Paul Bettany, received the supporting actress of the year award for her role in Reservation Road, while John Travolta was honoured for his cross-dressing portrayal of Edna Turnblad in the hit musical comedy Hairspray. The top prize of actor of the year went to Richard Gere for his work in The Hoax and The Hunting Party.
