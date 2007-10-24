hellomagazineWeb
Legendary actor Dustin and his wife Lisa got a warm welcome from Sixties model Twiggy and her partner Leigh Lawson
Photo: © Getty Images
Over the weekend, the couple, who've been together nearly 20 years, joined England fans at the rugby World Cup in Paris
Photo: © Rex
24 OCTOBER 2007
While Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow undoubtedly head the US contigent in the UK, Hollywood elder statesman Dustin Hoffman can also stake a claim to being an honorary Brit.
The Oscar-winner – who usually stays at the home he owns in the exclusive west London neighbourhood of Kensington - is back in the metropolis to film a romantic comedy with Emma Thomson. During this autumn's visit Dustin and his wife Lisa have been taking full advantage of the capital's social scene.
On Tuesday the couple painted the town red with a circle of friends who included iconic Sixties model Twiggy and her actor partner Leigh Lawson. Also on hand for the party at an upmarket department store was his I Heart Huckabees co-star Naomi Watts.
And last weekend, as the UK got caught up in rugby fever, Dustin made sure he shared the experience, joining the exodus of England fans watching the world final across the Channel in Paris.
