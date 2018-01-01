Tom gets sentimental about the day Katie became Mrs Cruise

25 OCTOBER 2007



Almost a year has passed since Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes wed in a romantic ceremony at a castle near Rome. And as the Batman Begins actress joined her husband on the red carpet in the Italian capital this week, being back in the city clearly brought back memories of the moment they said "I do" for the Mission Impossible star.



As the couple look forward to their first anniversary in November, the 45-year-old spoke warmly of their nuptials, and particularly of the first time he set eyes upon his bride on the big day. "That's something that I'll never forget," he revealed, as the couple attended the premiere of Tom's new political thriller Lions For Lambs.



The glitzy wedding, which was attended by a host of stars, including Jennnifer Lopez, Will Smith and the Beckhams, took place at sunset against the romantic backdrop of a lake. "It was very beautiful," reflected the actor of the ceremony. "As big as it was from the outside, it was a very personal experience."