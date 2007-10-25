Gwyneth and her golden boy hit the park in Barcelona

25 OCTOBER 2007



Gwyneth Paltrow's young son was keen to demonstrate his independent spirit to his famous mum this week as he clambered on a statue in a Barcelona park under her watchful eye. Moses, who like his mum boasts a head of golden blonde locks, no doubt felt very grown-up to be joining the star on her road-trip around Spain for a US documentary series.



The screen beauty will be having no difficulty in mingling with the locals during the ten-week shoot, as she speaks excellent Spanish - having learned the language as a student while living with a family in the central Castile region. Together with New York Times food critic Marc Bittman, chef Mario Batali and Spanish actress Claudia Bassols, Gwyneth has been exploring the country's culinary and cultural delights.



At a press conference in Madrid earlier this month the Oscar-winner said she would be enthusiastically tucking into Spain's rice and fish dishes. As a vegetarian, however, she'll have to miss out on key national fare such as chorizo and suckling pig.