Halle shows off bump in daring Versace gown at London premiere

25 OCTOBER 2007



Mum-to-be Halle Berry wowed fans in London's Leicester Square on Wednesday night as she modelled some A-list maternity-wear at the premiere of her latest movie Things We Lost In The Fire. The glamorous 41-year-old shunned the option of wrapping up warm against the autumnal chill and instead chose a purple plunge-fronted, backless Versace gown.



Now four months pregnant with her first child – whose father is Canadian model Gabriel Aubry - the star happily showed off her burgeoning bump. And she said filming her latest screen outing, in which she plays a grief-stricken widow with two children, confirmed just how much she was ready for motherhood.



"I knew from playing a mother in this movie and having two adorable smart children around me all the time that I was meant to be a mother," she explained. "It's no mystery that right after we finished the movie it manifested itself in my life because I think I subconsciously knew 'Yes, I can do this. I'm really, really ready'."



While she admits she hasn't thought of names yet, the Oscar winner has wasted no time in getting things ready for the new arrival, buying a car seat, cribs, changing table and pram. "I just have all this energy. I just want to go, go, go, and do my nursery and buy everything - although my mother says I need none of it," she recently revealed on US TV. Recalling the moment she found out she was expecting, Halle added: "I can't even describe the feeling of joy. It's better than any feeling I think I've ever had in my entire life, any emotion I've ever had."



