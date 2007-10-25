Actors and actresses

Britain's most famous secret agent had a rather different mission on the idyllic Aegean isle of Skopelos - making sure his fellow cast members had a good time
Meryl hit the dancefloor as well as taking to the mike to perform Dancing Queen
Pierce and Meryl lead the 'Mamma Mia' crew a merry dance

25 OCTOBER 2007

With Mamma Mia actors Pierce Brosnan and Meryl Streep clearly in the mood to let their hair down, the wrap party for the movie was an all singing, all dancing affair.

Leading the revelry on the Greek island of Skopelos, the location for their version of the hit Abba stage show, the actors got in the groove and sang the night away.

The merry group, including their co-star Colin Firth, boogied along as Pierce was followed on the mike by two-time Oscar winner Meryl. In a repeat of her performance on screen, the multi-talented actress belted out Dancing Queen.

And the 58-year-old veteran has promised the scene will bring the house down. "Shooting (that song) was probably the most fun," she laughed. "It'll take your head off."

