Pierce and Meryl lead the 'Mamma Mia' crew a merry dance

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Britain's most famous secret agent had a rather different mission on the idyllic Aegean isle of Skopelos - making sure his fellow cast members had a good time
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Meryl hit the dancefloor as well as taking to the mike to perform Dancing Queen
Photo: © Rex
25 OCTOBER 2007
With Mamma Mia actors Pierce Brosnan and Meryl Streep clearly in the mood to let their hair down, the wrap party for the movie was an all singing, all dancing affair.
Leading the revelry on the Greek island of Skopelos, the location for their version of the hit Abba stage show, the actors got in the groove and sang the night away.
The merry group, including their co-star Colin Firth, boogied along as Pierce was followed on the mike by two-time Oscar winner Meryl. In a repeat of her performance on screen, the multi-talented actress belted out Dancing Queen.
And the 58-year-old veteran has promised the scene will bring the house down. "Shooting (that song) was probably the most fun," she laughed. "It'll take your head off."
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.