Kevin shows he's a multitasking family man on Rome night out

26 OCTOBER 2007



Second-time-around parent Kevin Costner seems to have the various responsibilities of being family man down pat. Strolling through the streets of Rome with his young son Cayden Wyatt and wife Christine, the Dances With Wolves star - who has three grown-up children from his first marriage to restaurateur Cindy Silva - managed to cradle his baby son in a warm embrace while sharing a smooch with his 32-year-old wife.



He and handbag designer Christine were returning to their hotel after an intimate dinner date in Rome, where Kevin has been on stage with his band Modern West. The seven-piece rock outfit, for which the actor serves as vocalist, are currently performing a string of gigs around Europe.



Being back in Italy likely brought back romantic memories for the couple who spent part of their honeymoon exploring the coast around Viareggio - one Tuscany's most beautiful seaside resorts - after tying the knot in a lavish ceremony on Kevin's Colorado ranch in 2004.