The Bridget Jones' Diary star was accompanied by her godchildren – both kitted out in bee-themed outfits - to the unveiling of animated comedy
Photo: © Rex
Also treading the special yellow-and-black carpet were Sopranos star James Gandolfini, his son Michael and James' former wife Marcy Wudarski
Photo: © Getty Images
26 OCTOBER 2007
A swarm of celebs gathered in New York this week for the unveiling of new animated adventure Bee Movie. And leading star guests down the special yellow and black carpet was Renee Zellweger, accompanied by her godchildren Louella and Huckleberry - both of whom were wearing bee-themed outfits in the film's honour.
In the comedy adventure the 38-year-old actress voices a Manhattan florist who saves the main character, Barry Bee, from a swatting. After they strike up a friendship Barry, played by US funnyman Jerry Seinfeld, discovers a shocking truth: humans eat honey.
Also making a beeline for the special screening with children in tow was Sopranos tough guy James Gandolfini, who had taken along his eight-year-old son Michael. Joining them was the actor's former wife Marcy Wudarski, who remains good friends with the 46-year-old star following their 2002 separation.
