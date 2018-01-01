Rugged Daniel's future at MI6 assured for further ten years

hellomagazineWeb
The hunky actor, who has proved he's got the golden touch after Casino Royale's takings broke Bond records, has committed to another four films
31 OCTOBER 2007
Daniel Craig's license to kill has been extended for a further four Bond films in a deal which could net him up to ₤30 million over the next decade.
The Casino Royale star had already signed for a second stint as the secret service agent, but had been keeping his cards close to his chest on whether he'd feature in any further flicks.
Daniel's agreement far eclipses the contract of any previous Bond, tied as it is to box-office takings and, more significantly, merchandising profits.
When the rugged 39-year-old donned 007's tuxedo in 2006, he was hailed for reinvigorating the genre, with the movie earning higher takings than any other in the franchise.
No Bond babe has yet been unveiled for next year's martini-laced outing, but the release date has: it hits cinemas on November 7.
