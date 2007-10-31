Adoptive mums Angelina and Meg join forces at media awards

31 OCTOBER 2007



When organisers for the International Women's Media Foundation awards were looking for two inspirational, high profile women to act as presenters this week they couldn't have done better than turn to Angelina Jolie and Meg Ryan. Both known for their public campaigns to highlight women's issues across the globe, the philanthropic actresses were clearly the perfect choice to help honour female journalists who have shown courage while reporting under duress.



The duo, both elegant in top to toe black for the Beverly Hills event, have not only their stellar careers and philanthropic works in common. Each has also adopted from abroad. Meg, who has a 15-year-old son Jack with former husband Dennis Quaid, adopted daughter Daisy from China last year.



Angelina, who has a biological daughter Shiloh, has over the last few years adopted three children from Cambodia, Ethiopia and Vietnam.



And according to reports circulating in Italy, the Tomb Raider star's family could be about to increase again. The 32-year-old, who is currently filming Clint Eastwood flick The Changeling, last week pulled out of making a speech at a conference in the country focusing on the future the world's children.



Local reports claim she decided against attending at the last minute as she is pregnant with her and partner Brad Pitt's second biological child.



The Hollywood heart-throb recently spoke of his desire to add to their brood saying, "We're ready for another one."