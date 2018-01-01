'Duchess' Keira leaves her prim and proper period past behind

2 NOVEMBER 2007



While Keira Knightley is certainly no stranger to period costumes, her latest role is a far cry from the loyal and faithful Elizabeth Swann she portrayed in the hit Pirates Of The Caribbean trilogy.



In her beautiful bustled and corseted dress, luxurious shrug and matching hat, the 22-year-old star is perfectly dressed to play the colourful and wealthy Georgiana, Duchess of Devonshire, a woman famous for her controversial personal life and extravagant lifestyle.



The Duchess, in which Keira stars alongside Ralph Fiennes as the 18th-century socialite - an ancestor of Princess Diana - is currently being lensed on Norfolk's Holkham Estate. And their presence has caused quite a stir in the quiet town. A casting session for extras held at a local church had to be closed after two hours when hundreds of would-be actors turned up hoping to appear in the Hollywood drama.



The Duchess is due to open in UK cinemas in 2008.