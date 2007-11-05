hellomagazineWeb
The charismatic veteran actor was joined by a generation of young stars, including Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem, at the premiere of No Country For Old Men
Also lending his presence to the event was Ben Affleck's increasingly high profile younger brother, Casey
5 NOVEMBER 2007
A dashing line-up of international stars spiced up the proceedings at the LA premiere of the new Coen Brothers flick No Country For Old Men.
Veteran Tommy Lee Jones, who stars as a sheriff protecting his small town from a bunch of cons, was joined by cast members, Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem.
The Spanish heart-throb, who's popularly said to resemble Marlon Brando in his screen style, is currently dating sultry fellow countrywoman, actress Penelope Cruz.
Raising the hunk factor even further were Frenchman Olivier Martinez and Casey Affleck. The younger Affleck sibling - a long-time member of the Ocean's crew - has recently raised his Hollywood profile with two career boosting-roles.
He appears in brother Ben's directorial debut Gone Baby Gone and stars as Brad Pitt's nemesis in the new Jesse James bio-pic.
