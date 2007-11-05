Actors and actresses

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

The charismatic veteran actor was joined by a generation of young stars, including Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem, at the premiere of No Country For Old Men
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos for gallery

Also lending his presence to the event was Ben Affleck's increasingly high profile younger brother, Casey
Photo: © Getty Images

Tommy rounds up posse of hunks to promote his new crime caper

5 NOVEMBER 2007

A dashing line-up of international stars spiced up the proceedings at the LA premiere of the new Coen Brothers flick No Country For Old Men.

Veteran Tommy Lee Jones, who stars as a sheriff protecting his small town from a bunch of cons, was joined by cast members, Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem.

The Spanish heart-throb, who's popularly said to resemble Marlon Brando in his screen style, is currently dating sultry fellow countrywoman, actress Penelope Cruz.

Raising the hunk factor even further were Frenchman Olivier Martinez and Casey Affleck. The younger Affleck sibling - a long-time member of the Ocean's crew - has recently raised his Hollywood profile with two career boosting-roles.

He appears in brother Ben's directorial debut Gone Baby Gone and stars as Brad Pitt's nemesis in the new Jesse James bio-pic.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button