Brad and Robert get affectionate with their ladies on the red carpet

6 NOVEMBER 2007



Two years after they found their leading ladies, love is clearly in full bloom for Tinseltown heart-throbs Brad Pitt and Robert Downey Jr. As the guys stepped out with their partners to glitzy premieres in LA, there was little doubt the spark remains in both relationships.



While the demands of being a parent to four children inevitably impacts on the relationship, Fight Club actor Brad is still clearly besotted with Angelina Jolie. At her side for the debut of her new flick Beowulf, the 43-year-old was snapped in an intimate moment as he shared a whispered thought with the actress, who plays the Queen of Darkness in the fantasy adventure.



Also still sharing the magic of romance are former Ally McBeal hunk Robert and his producer wife Susan Levin, who tied the knot in summer 2005 after meeting on the set of Gothika. Stepping out to the unveiling of big screen Christmas comedy Fred Claus, the couple - both in shades and matching platform shoes - only had eyes for each other, cosying up for a red carpet smooch.



The duo were joined by the 42-year-old actor's son Indio, 14, his child from a first marriage to actress Deborah Falconer. Robert - still sporting the platinum do he adopted for new silver-screen comedy Tropic Thunder - was clearly revelling in the opportunity to share the occasion with his nearest and dearest, enveloping his son and wife in a warm hug.