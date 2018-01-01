Daniel said to be spellbound by ‘Equus’ understudy

6 NOVEMBER 2007



In news that will crush his teenage admirers, one of Britain's most eligible young bachelors has apparently been snapped up. Daniel Radcliffe is reportedly romancing an Irish actress he met while appearing in the stage production Equus.



The Harry Potterstar was spotted shopping with Dubliner Laura O'Toole over the weekend, confirming their closeness five months after the play finished its West End run. "It's certainly a budding friendship," said a source.



Pretty Laura understudied the role of Jill, a character who shared a lengthy nude scene with the young screen wizard. Daniel's girl pal only made one appearance on stage, however, in place of leading lady Joanna Christie.



At 22 Laura is four years older than the actor, but the age difference seemed to be the last thing on the couple's minds as they browsed stores near his home in West London.



Since turning 18 the actor has attracted increasing attention from the ladies, especially as he's spoken openly about his search for a girlfriend.