Hugh to auction off Andy Warhol portrait of Elizabeth Taylor

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Art lover Hugh, who is parting with his painting of the British screen icon at auction next week, is estimated to make a hefty profit from the sale, having bought the work six years ago for £2 million
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
The painting by pop art legend Andy Warhol is titled Simply Liz and features the British actress in her heyday
Photo: © Getty Images
6 NOVEMBER 2007
Seven years after he parted ways with Elizabeth Hurley, there is another high-profile split with a girl called Liz on the cards for Hugh Grant. The girl in question this time is Elizabeth Taylor, and the split looks set to be a very profitable one indeed.
Six years after he bought an Andy Warhol painting of the violet-eyed movie legend, the Four Weddings And A Funeral actor is to put it under the hammer, where it is expected to raise £17 million.
While the actor's representatives have declined to comment on why he is parting with the pop-art legend's work, entitled Simply Liz, insiders say he's received a £10 million guarantee from Christie's auction house, should bidding should be less fierce than expected. The guarantee is believed to be one of the last offered before barriers came down following a decline in the international art market.
Whatever the price fetched next week by the work, Hugh looks set to make a hefty profit. The art lover bought the painting, which features the film icon in her heyday, in 2001 for £2 million.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.