Hugh to auction off Andy Warhol portrait of Elizabeth Taylor

6 NOVEMBER 2007



Seven years after he parted ways with Elizabeth Hurley, there is another high-profile split with a girl called Liz on the cards for Hugh Grant. The girl in question this time is Elizabeth Taylor, and the split looks set to be a very profitable one indeed.



Six years after he bought an Andy Warhol painting of the violet-eyed movie legend, the Four Weddings And A Funeral actor is to put it under the hammer, where it is expected to raise £17 million.



While the actor's representatives have declined to comment on why he is parting with the pop-art legend's work, entitled Simply Liz, insiders say he's received a £10 million guarantee from Christie's auction house, should bidding should be less fierce than expected. The guarantee is believed to be one of the last offered before barriers came down following a decline in the international art market.



Whatever the price fetched next week by the work, Hugh looks set to make a hefty profit. The art lover bought the painting, which features the film icon in her heyday, in 2001 for £2 million.