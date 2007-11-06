Actors and actresses

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

Iconic face of the Sixties Twiggy and partner Leigh Lawson were among those attending the screening of a documentary narrating the legendary band's story
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery

Roger, one of the band's two surviving members, clearly enjoyed the trip down memory lane
Photo: © Getty Images

The Who's who of British celeb scene fete 40 years of music

6 NOVEMBER 2007

As befits bona fide rock'n'roll legends, The Who attracted a hip crowd from across the generations at the London screening of a documentary celebrating the band's achievements on Monday.

Twiggy and Bianca Jagger were among the famous fans supporting former music bad boys Roger Daltrey, who fronted the band, and guitarist Pete Townshend as Amazing Journey: The Story Of The Who was screened.

Representing the younger following were model Jasmine Guinness, Peaches Geldof and The Office actor Martin Freeman.

Once known for their instrument-destroying antics the musicians looked the picture of respectability at the event. Bespectacled singer Roger, an Armistice Day poppy pinned to his lapel, was the epitome of an English gentleman in a suit.

What hasn't changed though is their love of high-energy stage shows. Like Mick Jagger, Roger has no plans to retire just yet.

"We still love what we do," he says. "(Which of us quits first) will come down to whoever lives longer."

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button