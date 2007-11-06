The Who's who of British celeb scene fete 40 years of music

6 NOVEMBER 2007



As befits bona fide rock'n'roll legends, The Who attracted a hip crowd from across the generations at the London screening of a documentary celebrating the band's achievements on Monday.



Twiggy and Bianca Jagger were among the famous fans supporting former music bad boys Roger Daltrey, who fronted the band, and guitarist Pete Townshend as Amazing Journey: The Story Of The Who was screened.



Representing the younger following were model Jasmine Guinness, Peaches Geldof and The Office actor Martin Freeman.



Once known for their instrument-destroying antics the musicians looked the picture of respectability at the event. Bespectacled singer Roger, an Armistice Day poppy pinned to his lapel, was the epitome of an English gentleman in a suit.



What hasn't changed though is their love of high-energy stage shows. Like Mick Jagger, Roger has no plans to retire just yet.



"We still love what we do," he says. "(Which of us quits first) will come down to whoever lives longer."