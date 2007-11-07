hellomagazineWeb
The Colombian pop princess took advantage of the Las Vegas premiere to raise money for her children's charity
Love In The Time Of Cholera actor Benjamin Bratt helped the singer host a gala screening of his latest movie
7 NOVEMBER 2007
For big-hearted Latin diva Shakira a glitzy Las Vegas soiree combining music with a movie was the perfect opportunity to fundraise for her Bare Feet foundation, which aids deprived children in her Colombian homeland.
Glamorously attired in an emerald gown, the diminutive singer joined Love In The Time Of Cholera actor Benjamin Bratt in hosting a gala, featuring a special screening of the film in the desert city.
Swivelled-hipped Shakira also took to the stage, treating the audience to a performance of ballads she recorded for the soundtrack.
The singer was a natural choice when it came to the music for the movie adaptation of Gabriel Garcia Marquez' novel about a 50-year love triangle. The author, revered for his magic realist style, has been pals with his fellow Colombian since interviewing her for a 2002 article. She impressed him with her prodigious work rate, flying 40,000 kilometres to fulfil tour dates in the month of their meeting.
