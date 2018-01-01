Reese's son has pizza plans while daughter favours science

Most children dream of one day becoming a famous pop star or a Hollywood actor. So it may have come as something of a surprise to Reese Witherspoon when her four-year-old son Deacon announced his plans for a different career entirely - as a pizza delivery boy.



"There's nothing wrong with that," mused Walk The Line actress Reese, who has two children by former husband Ryan Phillipe. "But it's hard to see how it could be a career as such."



The Hollywood star - who's reportedly dating hunky Jake Gyllenhaal - doesn't need to worry quite so much about her daughter's future, though. Eight-year-old Ava has higher aspirations than her little brother. "She wants to be a scientist," said the 31-year-old Oscar winner. "But they are both at the stage where it changes from one week to the next".



And following in mum and dad's footsteps is one career path that doesn't seem to have occurred to young Ava and Deacon. "Neither has said they want to be actors," said Reese.