Dennis Quaid and his wife 'blessed' with a baby girl and boy

9 NOVEMBER 2007



Proud parents Dennis Quaid and his wife Kimberly were celebrating yesterday after the birth of their baby twins.



New arrivals Thomas Boone and Zoe Grace were born just two minutes apart on Thursday morning in Santa Monica, California. Little Thomas weighed in at a healthy 6lb 12oz, while baby Zoe tipped the scales at 5lb 9oz. "God has definitely blessed us," said the happy new mum and dad.



The twins, who were born via a surrogate mother, are the couple's first children together. The Day After Tomorrow actor Dennis is also father to 15-year-old Jack Henry, his son with former wife Meg Ryan.



Since he and the You've Got Mail actress called time on their marriage in 2001, Meg has also become a parent again - adopting one-year-old Daisy True from China last year.