Love may be lost for Dominic and his fiancée Evangeline

9 NOVEMBER 2007



They fell in love on a tropical island paradise after meeting on the set of castaway drama Lost. It looks as though the dream could be over, though, for Dominic Monaghan and his fiancée Evangeline Lilly. The pair's relationship is reported to be on shaky ground, with the Lord Of The Rings actor - who portrayed marooned rock star Charlie in the hit show - spotted weeping in the arms of another woman in an LA restaurant.



"They were right in the middle of the room, they weren't interested in privacy," a source told the New York Post. "They looked very intimate. They were nursing margaritas, leaning in, chain-smoking, having an intense conversation."



Representatives for Dominic and Canadian actress Evangeline - who got engaged earlier this year after the British star proposed during a holiday in Hawaii – have yet to comment on the state of their relationship.