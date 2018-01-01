Easy riders Ewan and Charley reunited after epic road trip

9 NOVEMBER 2007



Standing beside a motor bike with their arms around each other's shoulders, actors Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman beam with pride. And little wonder considering what they have achieved. The pair were at a benefit party celebrating their successful motorbike journey from John O'Groats in Scotland to Cape Town in South Africa.



The three-month trip - which they finished in August and is currently featuring on UK screens in the BBC series Long Way Down - was in aid of children's charity UNICEF. According to Deliverance actor Charley dealing with hardships such as pitching their tents in a sandstorm in Libya, navigating hairpin roads on the mountains of Ethiopia and falling off their bikes forged an existing close friendship into the equivalent of "a marriage".



The epic route was the second televised journey the pair have made together. They hit the open road in 2004, travelling from London to New York, after discovering their shared love of motorbikes on the set of The Serpent’s Kiss.



And it looks as if there are more adventures on the horizon for the duo, though their wives will no doubt be pleased they've said they won't plan another trip for at least three years.