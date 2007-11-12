Actors and actresses

The Hollywood veteran was joined by his August Rush co-stars, Jonathan Rhys Meyers and 15-year-old Freddie Highmore at the film's New York premiere
Photo: © Rex
Jonathan had some special support in the form of his pretty girlfriend, London-based make-up heiress Reena Hammer
Photo: © Rex

Robin leads the way for young stars at fantasy adventure unveiling

12 NOVEMBER 2007

When veteran actor Robin Williams took to the red carpet at the New York premiere of his latest flick August Rush this weekend, he was joined by a new generation of acting talent. Helping the Tinseltown legend unveil the fantasy drama were his co-stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers and 15-year-old Freddie Highmore.

Despite his tender years Freddie is no stranger to red carpet events, having starred alongside Johnny Depp in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory and Finding Neverland. The London-born actor, who arrived wearing a poppy to commemorate Remembrance Sunday, takes the title role of young orphan August in the new movie. Under the care of Robin's on-screen character, he uses his musical talents to track down his parents.

Meanwhile, handsome Bend It Like Beckham actor Jonathan, who takes on the role of August's father, has some special support from girlfriend Reena Hammer - heiress to the Rubie and Millie cosmetics line. Waitress star Keri Russell - August's mother in the film - put in an appearance at the special screening too.

