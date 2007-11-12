Hong Kong fans mob Christian and Morgan on 'Batman' shoot

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Christian Bale, who will reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming flick, finds himself surrounded by fans as he takes to the Hong Kong streets for filming
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos for gallery
Also on location in the Chinese city was Morgan, who is set to play Bruce Wayne's business manager in Batman: The Dark Knight
Photo: © Rex
12 NOVEMBER 2007
Hollywood fever gripped Hong Kong when Morgan Freeman and Christian Bale - stars of the latest Batman film The Dark Knight - caused a media frenzy while filming in the city this week.
Taking to the streets in the business district, the A-list actors found themselves surrounded by hundreds of fans eagerly trying to catch a glimpse of the high-profile duo. Lensing the upcoming flick on Chinese soil marks Batman's first venture outside of fictional Gotham City.
And hunky Christian Bale - reprising his role as Batman in the latest installment of the superhero series - is certainly excited about the change of location. He told local fans: "I look forward to climbing to the top of your highest buildings and jumping off of them as Batman."
Christian and Morgan head up an impressive cast for the latest action flick, which is set for release next summer. Brokeback Mountain actor Heath Ledger takes on the role of The Joker, Donnie Darko star Maggie Gyllenhaal features as Rachel Dawes - the love interest played by Katie Holmes in 2005's Batman Begins - and Sir Michael Caine is Batman's butler Alfred.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.