Ray's girl Jamie shows off her new man on the red carpet

12 NOVEMBER 2007



As every boyfriend knows, there comes a point in a new relationship when it's time to meet the parents. For Ray Winstone's daughter's new beau, that point was a little more nerve-wracking than most would expect, however.



Not only was Alfie Allen - budding actor and brother of Smile singer Lily Allen - faced with meeting most of his girlfriend Jamie Winstone's family at once, the occasion took place at a star-studded London film premiere.



Alfie chaperoned the pretty actress to the unveiling of her dad's new movie, Beowulf, in which Ray plays the fearless main character. Also there to support the patriarch of the family was the actor's wife Elaine, and his elder daughter Lois. And judging by the big smiles all round as they strolled the red carpet, Jamie's new man was a big hit.



The pair first met at a magazine party earlier this year, but only started hanging out three weeks ago when they worked on big screen comedy Boogie Woogie.



Their first official date was a Halloween party, where they shared their first passionate smooch while Jamie was dressed as a dinosaur. "She's really, really nice, I really get along with her," says Alfie of the new lady in his life. "I feel like I've known her for longer than I have."



Just starting out on the path of romance, the pair were joined by established Hollywood couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who plays the Queen of Darkness in the digitally enhanced action adventure. Two years into their relationship and the couple are still clearly in love, sharing lingering looks at the special screening.