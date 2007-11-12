Diamond gal Liz rolls out the rubies for glittering gem launch

At the age of 75, Elizabeth Taylor showed she still exudes the glamour of her Fifties heyday as she made a rare public appearance at the weekend. The Cleopatra actress, who is famous for her fabulous private jewel collection, was determined to put on the glitz as she launched her own jewellery line at renowned Beverly Hill's store Geary's. She dazzled onlookers by wearing a stunning ruby and diamond necklace with matching earrings and completed the ruby-themed look with bright red lips, nails and handbag.



Elizabeth founded her successful House of Taylor jewellery line in 2005 and has previously documented her passion for her favourite adornments in her 2002 book My Love Affair With Jewellery. She has owned some of the world's most famous pieces but has given much of her collection away to charity. Former husband Richard Burton lavished her with particularly precious gifts including the 33.19 carat Krupp Diamond and the pear-shaped 69.42 carat Taylor-Burton Diamond.



There could be more behind her smiling appearance than an improvement in her health though, after reports that a new romance may be on the cards. The Hollywood icon has hinted at a possible ninth wedding to film producer Jason Winters. He "is one of the most wonderful men I've ever known and that's why I love him," she told American columnist Liz Smith. "He bought us the most beautiful house in Hawaii and we visit it as often as possible."