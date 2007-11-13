Hollywood kids join Dustin and Natalie for 'Mr Magorium' premiere

Tinseltown veteran Dustin Hoffman shared the fun with showbiz's youngest newcomers on Monday night as he and Natalie Portman celebrated the premiere of Mr Magorium's Wonder Emporium. Zach Mills, who also features in the family fantasy, was joined by fellow 11-year-old child sensation Abigail Breslin at the glitzy New York screening and after-party.



The film centres around the most wonderful toy store in the world and so it was only appropriate that young Zach and Oscar nominee Abigail took along Sock Monkey who features in the film. The cuddly toy animal nearly came a cropper, however, when it was at the centre of a friendly tug-of-war between the duo.



In the movie Dustin plays the eccentric 243-year-old Mr Magorium who passes his magical toy store onto his assistant Molly Mahoney, played by Natalie.



Being a movie about a toy store there were plenty of kids involved in the filming process – something that Dustin, who turned 70 in August, didn't have a problem with. "I love kids," he told a reporter recently. "I just love working with them, which is something that started for me when I did Kramer vs Kramer."



As for Natalie, her next job reverts to the more grown-up side of things. The 26-year-old, who looked stunning at the premiere in a pink mini-dress by the Olsen twins' new fashion line Elizabeth and James, is preparing to make her directorial debut for an adaption of Israeli author Amos Oz's biography.