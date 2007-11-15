Actors and actresses

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

The handsome Star Wars actor arrived without the girl he is said to be dating, instead chaperoning his co-star Jessica Alba to the unveiling of their new flick Awake
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge

Former The OC beauty Rachel put in a solo appearance at the Big Apple event, keeping fans guessing about the status of her relationship with the Canadian actor
Photo: © Getty Images

Hayden and Rachel keep their distance at New York premiere

15 NOVEMBER 2007

They've kept the world guessing about the status of their relationship since they were first pictured getting cosy this spring, and Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson were once again giving nothing away this week as they attended the New York premiere of the Canadian actor's new flick, Awake.

The pair - who are believed to be dating after becoming close while lensing sci-fi thriller Jumper earlier this year - arrived separately and avoided being photographed together.

It's not the first time those reported to be in a blossoming relationship have kept their distance at a glitzy film unveiling. Hayden's Factory Girl co-star Sienna Miller, keen to avoid speculation about a romance between her and Welsh Notting Hill actor Rhys Ifans, employed the same tactic last month at a London Film Festival premiere.

At Wednesday's screening, Hayden chaperoned his Awake co-star Jessica Alba rather than The OC actress. The hunky Canadian plays Jessica's husband, whose life is turned upside down after he wakes up during heart surgery. The new drama is due to hit screens in the US on November 30 and in the UK on February 29.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE