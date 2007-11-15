Hayden and Rachel keep their distance at New York premiere

15 NOVEMBER 2007



They've kept the world guessing about the status of their relationship since they were first pictured getting cosy this spring, and Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson were once again giving nothing away this week as they attended the New York premiere of the Canadian actor's new flick, Awake.



The pair - who are believed to be dating after becoming close while lensing sci-fi thriller Jumper earlier this year - arrived separately and avoided being photographed together.



It's not the first time those reported to be in a blossoming relationship have kept their distance at a glitzy film unveiling. Hayden's Factory Girl co-star Sienna Miller, keen to avoid speculation about a romance between her and Welsh Notting Hill actor Rhys Ifans, employed the same tactic last month at a London Film Festival premiere.



At Wednesday's screening, Hayden chaperoned his Awake co-star Jessica Alba rather than The OC actress. The hunky Canadian plays Jessica's husband, whose life is turned upside down after he wakes up during heart surgery. The new drama is due to hit screens in the US on November 30 and in the UK on February 29.