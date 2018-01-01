Glasgow boy James returns from Hollywood for BAFTA triumph

19 NOVEMBER 2007



There was a triumphant homecoming for Glasgow-born James McAvoy this weekend, as he scooped the best actor gong at the BAFTA Scotland Awards for his role in The Last King Of Scotland.



"It's nice to get (the award) at home in Scotland, in Glasgow and in front of my family," said the 28-year-old, accepting his trophy before an audience of famous Scots, including the queen of morning TV, Lorraine Kelly, and actor Robbie Coltrane.



James starred as Scottish doctor Nicholas Garrigan - Ugandan leader Idi Amin's personal physician - in the gritty thriller, which also picked up top honours in the best screenplay and best film categories.



"I've played a lot of Englishmen, and for Scottish BAFTA to forgive me for that and award me for playing a Scotsman is very humbling," he added.



It's been a phenomenal rise to stardom for the actor, who used to make a living icing cakes in Sainsbury's. He shot to fame in drama series Shameless, and can now count Hollywood beauties Angelina Jolie and Keira Knightley among his A-list co-stars.



However, he admits that he often longs to return home to Scotland. "I miss the rain, the hills and square sausage," he said.