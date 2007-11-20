Guy, Lourdes and Rocco check out Vince's xmas movie

hellomagazineWeb
The Ritchie family arrive for an evening of Christmas fun at the movies
Guy and the children joined the cast of Fred Claus at the film's London premiere
20 NOVEMBER 2007
They don't go in for extravagant Christmas celebrations with lots of presents but there was still plenty of enthusiasm in the Ritchie household for another festive treat - an outing to see the movie Fred Claus.
Madonna's husband Guy was pictured flashing a smile as he took the couple's two elder kids to watch Vince Vaughn in his starring role as Father Christmas' grumpy older brother.
And Lourdes, now very much an elegant little lady at 11, and her seven-year-old brother Rocco - who's the spitting image of his filmmaker dad - were full of excitement after being showered with fake snow at the London premiere.
In the film, which also features British actresses Rachel Weisz and Miranda Richardson, Jennifer Aniston's ex is infuriated at being recalled to the North Pole for a job inspecting children's files in the Naughty/Nice department.
