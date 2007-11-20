Stephen leads triumphant Brits at International Emmys

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
"It's a lucky evening for us," said the actor and comedian, who picked up the trophy for best documentary. It was one of seven British wins at the ceremony, which honours programmes made outside the US
Photo: © AFP
Click on photos for gallery
Also honoured at the ceremony was former US vice president Al Gore, who received an award from Robert De Niro for his environmental work and his role in launching a new cable and satellite channel
Photo: © AFP
20 NOVEMBER 2007
UK TV swept the board at the International Emmy Awards this week, winning seven out of the nine top honours. Stephen Fry led the field of triumphant British stars, picking up the best documentary gong for his revealing work The Secret Life Of A Manic Depressive.
"It's a lucky evening for us," said the actor and comedian, who took the chance to pay tribute to the BBC as he stepped up to the podium in New York. "We're lucky to have this institution, the BBC, and that's helped generations of people (in television)."
The Beeb took home six trophies, including best drama series for The Street, best non-scripted entertainment for musical reality show How Do You Solve A Problem Like Maria, and best comedy, won by Matt Lucas and David Walliams' Little Britain Abroad.
Also honoured at the ceremony - which recognises small screen programmes made outside the States - was former US vice president Al Gore. He was presented the founder award by double Oscar-winning Hollywood legend Robert De Niro, in honour of his work as an environmental campaigner and his role in launching a new cable and satellite channel.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.