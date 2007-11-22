hellomagazineWeb
Harrison and Calista, seen here with her son Liam and a young friend, were among those lending a helping hand at a Los Angeles shelter for Thanksgiving
The Hollywood action man was invited to get involved by veteran actor Kirk Douglas, who has played host at the charity event for the past three years
22 NOVEMBER 2007
When Los Angeles' homeless residents turned up for Thanksgiving dinner at one of the city's soup kitchens on Wednesday, they found that their servers included none other than Hollywood action man Harrison Ford.
The Raiders star joined veteran actor, Kirk Douglas at the seasonal event to welcome some 3,000 diners, while a band played festive tunes.
Helped by his partner, Brothers And Sisters, actress Calista Flockhart and her son Liam, Harrison wore a red apron and plastic gloves to dish out a traditional meal of turkey drumsticks, mashed potatoes, rolls and pumpkin pie.
Kirk, the star of iconic movies such as Spartacus and Ulysses, has hosted the charity get together for the past three years. Thanking his celebrity assistants, the 90-year-old told the politicians and actors present, "(your) involvement will help (your) souls as much as it helps the people being served".
