Lonely Dustin has an unusual date for London premiere of latest flick

26 NOVEMBER 2007



The crowds in London's Leicester Square couldn't believe their eyes on Sunday as legendary actor Dustin Hoffman turned up with a four-legged date. The 70-year-old star, who was attending the UK premiere of his latest film Mr Magorium's Wonder Emporium, was accompanied by a real-life zebra.



The striped animal wasn't the only surprise as jugglers on stilts towered above the movie´s cast members. Magic and make-believe are at the heart of the film in which Dustin's character plays an eccentric 243-year-old toy store owner who hands over the running of the magical shop to his assistant, played by Natalie Portman.



It's a busy time for the two-time Oscar winner who has been hitting the film's promotional trail. The downside is he's missing his wife, Lisa Gottsegen who is also often away from home building up her beauty business. "I used to kiss her in bed and we'd turn our backs to each other and I would feel her backside. Now I feel a computer," he complains.