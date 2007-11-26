hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Joined by her husband Tom, the Desperate Housewives actress gets into the spirit of the holiday season by purchasing a statue of a Nutcracker-style toy soldier
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Visibly excited by the prospect of a festive season at home with her husband and baby twins, Marcia browses a Christmas market in LA for decorations
Photo: © Rex
26 NOVEMBER 2007
For Marcia Cross the icing on the cake of a 'heavenly' year as the mother of baby twins is celebrating their first Christmas as a family together. And the new mum seems to be pulling out all the stops to make her baby twins' first Christmas a celebration to remember.
Accompanied by her stockbroker husband Tom Mahoney, the flame-haired actress was obviously excited as she headed to an LA Christmas market this weekend to pick up decorations for their home.
Getting into the festive spirit, the new parents - who welcomed twin daughters Eden and Savannah in February - bought a giant toy soldier. And perhaps new dad Tom is planning on donning a Santa suit to surprise the ten-month-old babies, as he and Marcia also purchased a red cape with white fur trim.
The Desperate Housewives actress has spoken in the past about her love of spending the Christmas holidays with her nearest and dearest. "We sit around and open presents and eat," said the 45-year-old. "I love being at home with my family. That's just how I am."
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.