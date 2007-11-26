Marcia gets festive as she prepares for babies' first Christmas

26 NOVEMBER 2007



For Marcia Cross the icing on the cake of a 'heavenly' year as the mother of baby twins is celebrating their first Christmas as a family together. And the new mum seems to be pulling out all the stops to make her baby twins' first Christmas a celebration to remember.



Accompanied by her stockbroker husband Tom Mahoney, the flame-haired actress was obviously excited as she headed to an LA Christmas market this weekend to pick up decorations for their home.



Getting into the festive spirit, the new parents - who welcomed twin daughters Eden and Savannah in February - bought a giant toy soldier. And perhaps new dad Tom is planning on donning a Santa suit to surprise the ten-month-old babies, as he and Marcia also purchased a red cape with white fur trim.



The Desperate Housewives actress has spoken in the past about her love of spending the Christmas holidays with her nearest and dearest. "We sit around and open presents and eat," said the 45-year-old. "I love being at home with my family. That's just how I am."