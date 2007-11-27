Superman actor weds his 'Lois' in romantic ranch setting

hellomagazineWeb
The couple, pictured at this year's Academy Awards, married last weekend after four years of dating. Brandon once described his actress love as his personal kryptonite - "She brings me to my knees," he said
Brandon and Courtney chose the beautiful grounds of El Capitan ranch in Santa Barbara as the setting for their nuptials
The couple tied the knot in a breathtaking location
27 NOVEMBER 2007
Superman Returns actor Brandon Routh has wed his girlfriend of four years in the beautiful Santa Barbara countryside. The 28-year-old hunk and actress Courtney Ford, 29, tied the knot at El Capitan Ranch on Thanksgiving weekend, according to People magazine.
The bride, who counts Ugly Betty among her TV credits, wore a Chantilly lace sheath dress with platinum beading by New York-based Japanese designer Junko Yoshioka. She finished the look with pave-diamond earrings by Neil Lane who also provided her engagement ring. The handsome groom meanwhile eschewed his Man of Steel tights and cape in favour of a cashmere suit.
"Even though it cooled off into the evening, I can only feel the warmth and love in this breath-taking setting," said their wedding planner. The lovebirds, who became engaged last summer in the UK, first met when Brandon was a bartender at a Hollywood bowling alley where Courtney's brother was having his wedding rehearsal dinner party. "He met my whole family the day he met me," she says.
