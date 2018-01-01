Nobel winners to honour George and Don for African peace efforts

27 NOVEMBER 2007



Golden Globe-winning actors George Clooney and Don Cheadle are both set to add a very different kind of award to their already substantial collection of acting accolades. Next month the big-hearted pair will be honoured by Nobel prize winners for their contribution to the peace efforts in Dafur.



The Hollywood hunks have both lent their support to raising awareness of the plight of war refugees in the African nation, appearing this year in a documentary called Dafur Now to appeal for help in finding a solution to conflict in the region. In recognition of their efforts the Ocean's Eleven co-stars will be presented with the prestigious Peace Summit award as voted for by previous winners of the Nobel peace prize.



"I am always moved when I see artists such as George and Don use their positions to speak up for the most vulnerable of our fellow human beings," said Archbishop Desmond Tutu - one of the deciding committee. "They have brought the suffering in Sudan into the awareness of millions, and have raised tens of millions of dollars to assist the victims of violence there."



"They inspire us all and show that every person, in every walk of life, can do something to help make the world a better place."



The presentation ceremony will take place at the World Summit in Rome on December 13.