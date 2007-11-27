Jonas and Sammy enjoy night out at children's BAFTA awards

They reportedly first met at a TV awards event, so Sunday night's children's BAFTA awards must have brought back happy memories for Robin Hood actor Jonas Armstrong and gorgeous Emmerdale star Sammy Winward. The hot young couple joined a host of faces from British TV, including former Blue Peter presenter Konnie Huq and EastEnder Kara Tointon, at London's Hilton hotel to honour those in the field of kids entertainment.



Beverley Trottman couldn't hide her delight at attending her first major red carpet event since being voted off The X Factor, and was no doubt excited to be rubbing shoulders with silver screen spy Daniel Craig who was presenting one of the awards.



Among the evening's winners was Barney Harwood, who hosts Totally Doctor Who. He scooped the coveted children's TV presenter award while animated penguin flick Happy Feet beat off competition from Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix to take the best feature film title. That Summer Day, a BBC drama about the July 7, 2005, attacks on London from a child's perspective, won in the best drama category, and CBeebies was named channel of the year.