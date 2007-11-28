Anne-Marie and Patrick triumph on British theatre's golden night

28 NOVEMBER 2007



While The Last King Of Scotland actor James McAvoy conquers Hollywood, his talented other half, Anne-Marie Duff, has picked up a singular accolade of her own.



The actress was crowned queen of the London stage before an audience that read like a Who's Who of British acting. Included among them were Oscar nominee Sophie Okonedo, and The Kumar stars, Meera Syal and Sanjeev Baskar.



At the Evening Standard Awards ceremony Anne-Marie - who first came to public attention in Channel 4's gritty drama Shameless - was presented with the best actress trophy for her performance in the title role of Saint Joan at the National Theatre.



"I'm fulfilling something I dreamed about my whole life," she'd previously said of the part, which bagged her the win ahead of contenders like Billie Piper.



Also having a lucky night was former Star Trek captain Patrick Stewart, who walked away with the top actor award for his portrayal of Macbeth. The 67-year-old veteran said of his prize: "I've never won anything like this, so it's brilliant."