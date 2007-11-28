hellomagazineWeb
The actress, who is married to Hollywood sensation James McAvoy, confirmed her place as one of her generation's big talents on Tuesday. Anne-Marie joined former Star Trek captain Patrick in taking a top prize at the Evening Standard Awards
Hotel Rwanda star Sophie was among those on hand to see the pair honoured
28 NOVEMBER 2007
While The Last King Of Scotland actor James McAvoy conquers Hollywood, his talented other half, Anne-Marie Duff, has picked up a singular accolade of her own.
The actress was crowned queen of the London stage before an audience that read like a Who's Who of British acting. Included among them were Oscar nominee Sophie Okonedo, and The Kumar stars, Meera Syal and Sanjeev Baskar.
At the Evening Standard Awards ceremony Anne-Marie - who first came to public attention in Channel 4's gritty drama Shameless - was presented with the best actress trophy for her performance in the title role of Saint Joan at the National Theatre.
"I'm fulfilling something I dreamed about my whole life," she'd previously said of the part, which bagged her the win ahead of contenders like Billie Piper.
Also having a lucky night was former Star Trek captain Patrick Stewart, who walked away with the top actor award for his portrayal of Macbeth. The 67-year-old veteran said of his prize: "I've never won anything like this, so it's brilliant."
