Screen tough guys Daniel and Ray honoured at film awards

The 007 star picked up a trophy for placing British film in the international spotlight. Also honoured was Dame Judi Dench, named best actress for thriller Notes On A Scandal
Meanwhile Ray shared the excitement with his daughters Jamie (left) and Louis as he collected a gong for his outstanding contribution to UK film
Newcomer Sam Riley was also celebrating after winning the best newcomer award for his role as Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis in black-and-white bio-pic Control
29 NOVEMBER 2007
Two of British cinema's best-loved hard men, Daniel Craig and Ray Winstone both picked up trophies at the annual British Independent Film Awards on Wednesday night.
Sexy Beast actor Ray was called to the podium to collect a lifetime acheivement gong for his outstanding contribution to British film. "I can't tell you how much it means to me," said Ray, who is currently lensing Indiana Jones sequel The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull.
The 50-year-old actor dedicated the trophy to his wife of 28 years, Elaine, who watched proudly from the sidelines with their daughters Jamie and Louis. "This is probably more yours than mine," he said.
Meanwhile James Bond star Daniel - whose uber-tough take on 007 has made him a global star - was given the Variety award for placing British film in the international spotlight. Also being honoured was Dame Judi Dench, named best actress for thriller Notes On A Scandal.
The big sucesss of the night was music bio-pic Control, which scooped five awards, one of which was taken home by Sam Riley, named most promising newcomer.
Now tipped for Oscar success by film pundits, the 27-year-old actor was working in a warehouse in Leeds folding shirts when he was cast to star in the film about the life, loves and brief musical reign of ill-fated Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis.
