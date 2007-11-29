Screen tough guys Daniel and Ray honoured at film awards

The 007 star picked up a trophy for placing British film in the international spotlight. Also honoured was Dame Judi Dench, named best actress for thriller Notes On A Scandal

Meanwhile Ray shared the excitement with his daughters Jamie (left) and Louis as he collected a gong for his outstanding contribution to UK film

Newcomer Sam Riley was also celebrating after winning the best newcomer award for his role as Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis in black-and-white bio-pic Control

