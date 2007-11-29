Busy mums Naomi and Gwyneth happy and fulfilled at work on set

She gave birth to her son Alexander just four months ago, but Naomi Watts doesn't seem to be affected by the sleepless nights being a new mum inevitably entails. On Wednesday the glamorous star was hard at work on her latest film The International in Milan, following location shoots in Berlin and Istanbul.



The Kent-born star was joined on set at the Italian city's Central Station by fellow Brit Clive Owen. Naomi plays a Manhattan assistant attorney who teams up with Clive's Interpol agent to investigate corruption within a banking institution.



She has an equally busy start to the New Year lined up according to The New York Post which reports the 39-year-old has landed a major new role opposite Tom Hanks. She's apparently set to play the female lead in Angels And Demons, the prequel to The Da Vinci Code, which begins filming next February.



Looking equally fresh-faced and lovely on her film set this week was Gwyneth Paltrow. The mum-of-two, who chooses her work commitments carefully nowadays so she can maximise time with her family, flashed a smile as she headed to work in New York on her new romantic drama Two Lovers. The Brooklyn-based movie also stars Gladiator actor Joaquin Phoenix, who stars as a bachelor torn between the family friend his parents want him to marry and his beautiful but volatile neighbour played by Gwyneth.