Katie debuts dramatic new 'do at Bambi awards in Germany

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The mum-of-one, who teamed her sleek new haircut with a Monique Lhuillier gown and cropped, gold-sequinned bolero, was accompanying her husband to Germany's equivalent of the Oscars
Photo: © AFP
Click on photos for gallery
Thrilled Eva gives her Bambi statuette - which was engraved with her married name of Eva Longoria Parker - a kiss
Photo: © AFP
3 DECEMBER 2007
While it was Tom Cruise who won a trophy, it was his increasingly fashion-forward wife Katie Holmes who stole the spotlight on Thursday night at Germany's Bambi awards. The former Dawson's Creek actress set flashbulbs popping when she debuted a dramatic new hairdo.
Tom, who has been lensing his WWII thriller Rubicon, formerly known as Valkyrie, in Germany was honoured at the Dusseldorf ceremony with the courage award for taking risks in film-making. Other stars receiving the prestigious Bambi statuette, included Desperate Housewife Eva Longoria, who won in the international TV series category, and 73-year-old Italian bombshell Sophia Loren, who took home a lifetime achievement gong.
It wasn't just silver screen stars providing glamour. Queen Rania of Jordan cut a dazzling figure in the same Elie Saab dress worn by Diane Kruger to this year's Venice Film Festival. And Umbrella singer Rihanna, who like Jon Bon Jovi entertained the star-studded crowd, was exotic in skin-tight leopard print. Not everyone opted for black-tie elegance, however. British rocker James Blunt decided to keep things low key with a grungy leather jacket and faded jeans.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.