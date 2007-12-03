Katie debuts dramatic new 'do at Bambi awards in Germany

The mum-of-one, who teamed her sleek new haircut with a Monique Lhuillier gown and cropped, gold-sequinned bolero, was accompanying her husband to Germany's equivalent of the Oscars

Photo: © AFP

Click on photos for gallery

Thrilled Eva gives her Bambi statuette - which was engraved with her married name of Eva Longoria Parker - a kiss

Photo: © AFP