Emma puts on impromptu comedy routine at charity bash

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The popular British screen stars, who've starred together in several films including Sense & Sensibility and Harry Potter, were reunited at a charity fundraiser this week
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
With old pal Imelda as her audience Emma couldn't resist hamming it up with a fluffy stole
Photo: © Rex
4 DECEMBER 2007
Harry Potter actresses Emma Thompson and Imelda Staunton conjured up smiles this week as they attended a London charity bash at the chic Ballantyne fashion boutique. Picking up a fluffy blue wrap, Oscar-winner Emma entertained her co-star by pretending it was alive and on the rampage.
But then the 48-year-old mum has always made it clear she doesn't particularly hold with a serious approach to sartorial matters. During this year’s London Fashion Week she told reporters: "I'm all about bringing the smile back into fashion. When I've seen pictures of fashion week all the models look so miserable."
Also turning out for the event in aid of the Helen Bamber Foundation, which supports survivors of human rights violations, were Vanessa Redgrave, her daughter Joely Richardson and Eva Herzigova.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.