Both British stars are being tipped as leading contenders for Oscar nominations following their performances in the wartime drama
Keira's Pirates co-star Johnny was also in town for the premiere of his new movie Sweeney Todd and looked delighted to catch up with icon Keith on the red carpet
4 DECEMBER 2007
Two of the hottest young British faces in cinema were in the Big Apple this week, on the promotional trail for their movie Atonement. Keira Knightley and James McAvoy, who play tragic lovers in the wartime drama, made an especially photogenic duo as they hit the red carpet – with Chanel model Keira matching her co-star in a monochrome ensemble.
The Pirates Of The Caribbean actress might be the toast of Hollywood these days but she recently revealed she's as down to earth as ever. According to the Daily Expres, she generously gave up top billing for Atonement to Scotsman James. "I think it's James' movie," she explains. "It's one of the most incredible performances I've seen, and there's no way that my name should be first. I got very embarrassed by the suggestion. I think James is a once-in-a-generation kind of talent."
Keira and James weren't the only ones stepping into the limelight in New York on Monday. Heart-throb Johnny Depp was in town to celebrate the premiere of his latest flick Sweeney Todd The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street, based on the hit Broadway musical. There to support him was rock legend Keith Richards, who inspired Johnny's representation of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates franchise.
