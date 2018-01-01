Dennis Quaid's baby twins home in time for the holidays

5 DECEMBER 2007



Proud parents Dennis and Kimberly Quaid have an extra-special Christmas in store this year. After the recent health-scares surrounding their newborn twins, little Thomas Boone and Zoe Grace have finally been released from hospital.



"The twins are back home," confirmed the couple's lawyer. "Their condition is fantastic, they're smiling. Zoe looks like her mom, and Boone looks like his dad."



The babies, who were born last month, were mistakenly given an overdose of a blood-thinning drug when they were just two-weeks-old - leaving them in a life-threatening condition. Claiming the similarity of packaging for different doses led to the children being given over 1,000 times the prescribed amount, the Day After Tomorrow actor and his real estate broker wife have now filed a lawsuit against the drug's manufacturer. "The point of this case is to save other children from this fate. They're not looking for money," explained their legal representative.



"(The twins) fully recovered from the accident and it's doubtful they'll suffer long-term effects from the overdose," she reveals. "(Dennis and Kimberly) are very religious and they believe their children's recovery is a real miracle."



Thomas Boone and Zoe Grace, who were born to a surrogate mother, are Kimberly's first children. Dennis, 53, is also father to 15-year-old Jack Henry, his son with former wife Meg Ryan.